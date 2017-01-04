Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Cuts Position in CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $438,948,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 1,125.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,516,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,220,000 after buying an additional 1,393,009 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 3,532,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,211,000 after buying an additional 1,353,000 shares during the last quarter. CGOV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $117,815,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,604,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,121,651,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) traded down 0.75% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.75. 7,101,759 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.06. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.67.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company earned $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.53.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

