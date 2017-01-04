Bayer AG (BAYRY) Rating Increased to Overweight at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Bayer AG (NASDAQ:BAYRY) was upgraded by J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BAYRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayer AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Bayer AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Bayer AG (NASDAQ:BAYRY) opened at 106.765 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00. Bayer AG has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $125.20.

About Bayer AG

Bayer AG is a life science company. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment is engaged in the development of prescription pharmaceuticals; contraceptives, and medical products, such as injection systems and contrast agents for diagnostic procedures.

