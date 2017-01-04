Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Shares Bought by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 6,732.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 539,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531,831 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up approximately 1.2% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $25,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Analytic Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $77,247,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $32,281,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $31,007,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 39.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,059,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,138,000 after buying an additional 583,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after buying an additional 354,710 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) traded up 0.72% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 696,761 shares. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Baxter International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 48.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Baxter International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including home, acute and in-center dialysis; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition; biosurgery products and anesthetics, and pharmacy automation, software and services.

