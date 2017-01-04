Bats Global Markets Inc (BATS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bats Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:BATS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bats Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on Bats Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Bats Global Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Bats Global Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bats Global Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Kcg Strategic Holdings Llc sold 11,037,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $341,512,811.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,380,205 shares in the company, valued at $73,643,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bats Global Markets by 12.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,790,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after buying an additional 298,685 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bats Global Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,693,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,545,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bats Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $853,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bats Global Markets by 2,042.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 137,571 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Bats Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $5,637,000.

Bats Global Markets (NASDAQ:BATS) traded up 1.847% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.905. 119,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. Bats Global Markets has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $34.43.

Bats Global Markets (NASDAQ:BATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company earned $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bats Global Markets will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity.

About Bats Global Markets

BATS Global Markets, Inc (BATS) is an operator of exchanges and provider of services for financial markets. The Company facilitates securities trading and exchange traded products (ETP) listings for the United States and European equity securities and operates a United States options exchange. BATS serves the foreign exchange (FX) market, operating Hotspot, an institutional spot foreign exchange market.

