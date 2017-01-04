Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAS. Capital One Financial Corporation raised shares of Basic Energy Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Basic Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.21.

Shares of Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) opened at 35.65 on Thursday. Basic Energy Services has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27.

In related news, Director Kenneth V. Huseman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $338,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan Krenek sold 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $422,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 17.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 171,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 111.2% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 94,462 shares in the last quarter.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

