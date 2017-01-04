Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Covey Company in a research note issued on Wednesday. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey Company’s FY2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey Company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey Company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/barrington-research-brokers-reduce-earnings-estimates-for-franklin-covey-company-fc/1140228.html.

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC) traded down 0.97% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.35. 42,665 shares of the stock traded hands. Franklin Covey Company has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $280.65 million, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm earned $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.57 million. Franklin Covey Company had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 3.51%. Franklin Covey Company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

In other Franklin Covey Company news, Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 2,688 shares of Franklin Covey Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $54,942.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey Company by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey Company during the third quarter worth $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey Company during the second quarter worth $129,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Company by 73.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Company by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey Company

Franklin Covey Co is a global company specializing in performance improvement. The Company’s segments are Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education practice and International Licensees. The Direct Offices segment consists of its geographic sales offices that serve the United States and Canada, its international sales offices located in Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia, and its public programs group.

