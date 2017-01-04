Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,928 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold Corporation were worth $19,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,017,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,970,000 after buying an additional 355,890 shares in the last quarter. Trutina Financial LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $1,717,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold Corporation by 51.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after buying an additional 770,881 shares in the last quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Barrick Gold Corporation by 34.2% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,197,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,011,000 after buying an additional 2,088,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) traded down 0.4277% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.3199. 8,621,331 shares of the stock traded hands. Barrick Gold Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The firm’s market cap is $19.02 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm earned $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Barrick Gold Corporation had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. Barrick Gold Corporation’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corporation will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Barrick Gold Corporation’s payout ratio is -3.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Barrick Gold Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Barrick Gold Corporation Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is engaged in the production and sale of gold, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company produces copper, principally from its Zaldivar joint venture and Lumwana mine, and holds other interests. Barricks’ segments include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Porgera, Kalgoorlie, Acacia Mining plc, Lumwana, Zaldivar and Pascua-Lama Project.

