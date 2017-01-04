Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Short Interest Update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,654 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 639,421 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,557 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth approximately $7,545,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 796.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 91,994 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) opened at 11.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00. Baozun has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc is a brand e-commerce solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including the sales of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing and order fulfillment.

