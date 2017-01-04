Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (BNS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Dundee Securities initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays PLC restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia (The) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.09.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) opened at 56.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92.

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia (The) had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post $4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Bank of Nova Scotia (The)’s payout ratio is 50.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,496,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,307,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 24.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 520,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after buying an additional 103,808 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) during the second quarter valued at $148,627,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 5.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 8.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 479,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after buying an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (The)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank or the Bank) is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and parts of Asia. The Company’s segments include Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets (GBM), and Other.

