Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (BNS) Position Maintained by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH maintained its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 2.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 29.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 38.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) traded up 1.88% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.44. 815,128 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $58.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The business earned $6.75 billion during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia (The) had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.5485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Bank of Nova Scotia (The)’s payout ratio is 50.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Dundee Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia (The) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank or the Bank) is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and parts of Asia. The Company’s segments include Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets (GBM), and Other.

