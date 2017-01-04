Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,850 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $20,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 42.4% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,381,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,825,000 after buying an additional 411,356 shares in the last quarter. Blue Jay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth about $13,272,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth about $8,493,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,110,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after buying an additional 178,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth about $5,358,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) traded up 3.15% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 961,882 shares. The stock’s market cap is $7.74 billion. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post ($0.95) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC cut Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

In other Seattle Genetics news, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 1,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $57,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 14,465 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $787,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), comprising an anti-CD30 monoclonal antibody attached by a protease-cleavable linker to a microtubule disrupting agent, monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE).

