Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. were worth $21,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.6% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) traded up 0.45% on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. 2,208,433 shares of the company were exchanged. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-lowers-position-in-enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd/1139925.html.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Ladenburg Thalmann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.