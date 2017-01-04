Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20,706,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $20,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 31.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 199,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 47,645 shares during the period. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 14.6% in the third quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) traded up 2.77% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,867 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.57 and a beta of 0.94. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $42.66.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post ($0.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. FBR & Co raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

In related news, VP Adele M. Skolits sold 1,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a telecommunications holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides both regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end user customers and other telecommunications providers. Its segments include Wireless, which provides digital wireless service to a portion of over four-state area covering the region from Harrisburg, York and Altoona, Pennsylvania, to Harrisonburg, Virginia; Cable segment, which provides video, Internet and voice services in franchise areas in portions of Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, and leases fiber optic facilities throughout its service area; Wireline segment, which provides regulated and unregulated voice services, digital subscriber lines Internet access and long distance access services throughout Shenandoah county, and Other segment, which includes operations of the Company.

