Bank of Montreal Can Has $3,432,000 Stake in Finisar Corporation (FNSR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Finisar Corporation were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Finisar Corporation by 9.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,815,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,396,000 after buying an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Finisar Corporation by 22.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,729,000 after buying an additional 962,855 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Finisar Corporation during the second quarter worth about $10,409,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Finisar Corporation during the second quarter worth about $6,070,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Finisar Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,984,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,816,000 after buying an additional 314,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) traded up 0.78% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 2,930,873 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.40. Finisar Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Finisar Corporation had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm earned $369.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Finisar Corporation will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of Montreal Can Has $3,432,000 Stake in Finisar Corporation (FNSR)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/bank-of-montreal-can-has-3432000-stake-in-finisar-corporation-fnsr/1140265.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Finisar Corporation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Finisar Corporation from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on shares of Finisar Corporation from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Finisar Corporation from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.25 price objective on shares of Finisar Corporation in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.23.

In related news, Director Robert Stephens sold 5,484 shares of Finisar Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $171,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Swanson sold 6,183 shares of Finisar Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $177,946.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,785.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Corporation Company Profile

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.