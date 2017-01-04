Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 75.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) traded up 1.40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.67. 467,973 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.34. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $99.40.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $790.80 million for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post $8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAFM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken, and the preparation, processing, marketing and distribution of processed and prepared chicken items. The Company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors and casual dining operators principally in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern and western United States, and to customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets.

