Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in ArcBest Corporation (ARCB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ArcBest Corporation were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation by 99.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) traded up 0.69% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,524 shares. ArcBest Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $745.60 million, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.62 million. ArcBest Corporation had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Corporation will post $0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on ArcBest Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded ArcBest Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on ArcBest Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcBest Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

In other ArcBest Corporation news, VP Walter J. Echols sold 9,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $320,748.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,367. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Alden sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $356,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $318,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest Corporation

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing freight transportation services and logistics solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Freight Transportation (ABF Freight) segment, Premium Logistics (Panther), Transportation Management (ABF Logistics), Emergency & Preventative Maintenance (FleetNet) and Household Goods Moving Services (ABF Moving).

