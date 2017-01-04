Bank of America Corporation Downgrades Philip Morris International Inc (PM) to Neutral

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America Corporation to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PM. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) opened at 91.23 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $84.46 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average of $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.52%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Jun Makihara purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.22 per share, with a total value of $178,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,323,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,138,000 after buying an additional 2,501,571 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,237,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,519,000 after buying an additional 448,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 39,355,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,125,000 after buying an additional 163,627 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,895,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,563,000 after buying an additional 514,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 26,462,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,661,000 after buying an additional 871,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. The Company’s products are sold in over 180 markets. Its segments include European Union; Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

