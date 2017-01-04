Banco De Chile (BCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Banco De Chile from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco De Chile presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) opened at 69.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61. Banco De Chile has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $72.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 17.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Banco De Chile during the second quarter worth $554,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco De Chile by 64.5% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Banco De Chile by 53.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco De Chile by 66.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco De Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile is a privately owned bank. The Company is a full-service financial institution that provides, directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries and affiliates, a range of lending and non-lending products and services to all segments of the Chilean financial market. Its core business is commercial banking in Chile, providing traditional banking products and specialized financial services to its customer base of individuals and companies.

