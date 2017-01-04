Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) opened at 65.03 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $68.59. The stock’s market cap is $27.96 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.29. The business earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 30.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post ($1.76) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/baker-hughes-incorporated-bhi-downgraded-by-credit-suisse-group-to-neutral/1139730.html.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $5,001,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,767. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Belgacem Chariag sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $871,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,453.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 724,379 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $36,559,000 after buying an additional 136,034 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.6% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 335,257 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 42,403 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Harkins & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.5% in the third quarter. Levy Harkins & Co. Inc. now owns 138,863 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides industrial products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.