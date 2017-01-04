Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIDU. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vetr lowered Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $177.04 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.26.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) opened at 168.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.91. Baidu has a 12 month low of $139.61 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average of $170.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westport Resources Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.0% in the second quarter. Westport Resources Management Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

