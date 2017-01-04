Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Given “Hold” Rating at Brean Capital

Brean Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) in a report published on Tuesday.
AVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Avnet from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Avnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.22.
Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) opened at 47.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. Avnet has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $51.50.
Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm earned $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avnet will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 20.12%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,108,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,988,000 after buying an additional 594,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Avnet by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,640,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,547,000 after buying an additional 165,330 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,586,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,303,000 after buying an additional 250,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avnet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,182,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after buying an additional 286,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Avnet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,724,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,944,000 after buying an additional 76,695 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, information technology solutions and services, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through two segments: Electronics Marketing (EM) and Technology Solutions (TS). The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors and interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.