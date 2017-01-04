Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group PLC’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) opened at 410.60 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 307.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 445.30. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.06 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 397.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 384.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.47) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 495 ($6.08) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.65) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.39) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 450.69 ($5.54).

In other Auto Trader Group PLC news, insider Sean Glithero sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 399 ($4.90), for a total value of £2,394,000 ($2,942,116.26).

About Auto Trader Group PLC

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace. The Company is engaged in the business of buying and selling new and used vehicles. The Company also operates similar business in Ireland through its Website carzone.ie. The Company caters to various types of customer, including Trade, which consists of revenue from retailer customers and revenue from other products and services provided to retailers and home traders to support their online activities; Consumer services, which comprises revenue from individuals for vehicle advertisements on the Company’s Websites, and also includes revenue derived from third-party services directed at consumers relating to their motoring needs, such as insurance and loan finance, and Display advertising, which consists of revenue from customers and advertising agencies for placing display advertising on the Company’s Websites.

