Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Shares of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) opened at 22.43 on Monday. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/australia-new-zealand-banking-group-ltd-anzby-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1139356.html.

About Australia & New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) provides a range of banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. The Company conducts its operations in Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific region. The Company has 1,220 branches and other points of representation excluding Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ANZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.