ATHENE HOLDING (ATH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING (NYSE:ATH) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATH. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

ATHENE HOLDING (NYSE:ATH) opened at 47.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. ATHENE HOLDING has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.25.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 14,136,389 shares of ATHENE HOLDING stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $565,455,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ATHENE HOLDING Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. (Athene Holding) is a Bermuda-based life insurance holding company. The Company is principally focused on the retirement market and whose business, through its subsidiaries, is focused on issuing or reinsuring fixed and equity indexed annuities. Athene Holding’s subsidiaries are Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, Athene Life Insurance Company, Investors Insurance Corp, and Athene Life Re Ltd.

