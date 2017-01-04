Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Associated Banc-Corp shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Banks-Midwest industry over the last six months. The company is expected to continue witnessing organic growth, driven by improving loan and deposit balances. In addition, the company’s branch consolidation efforts and inorganic growth strategy will likely enhance profitability going forward. Also, the company raised its prime lending rate to 3.75%, following Fed interest rate hike to 0.50%-0.75%. However, its net interest margin (NIM) is likely to remain under pressure unless there is a significant hike in interest rates. Also, continuously rising non-interest expense is another major concern for the company. Further, increased dependence on commercial loans and limited geographic exposure may hurt its financials in the near term.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc-Corp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc-Corp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Associated Banc-Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Associated Banc-Corp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Associated Banc-Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.56.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) opened at 24.95 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Associated Banc-Corp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc-Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Associated Banc-Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Jeffe sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $420,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,139.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Breck F. Hanson sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $100,727.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $343,169.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp by 29.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp by 88.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp during the third quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and nonbanking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

