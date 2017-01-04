Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Aspen Aerogels from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) traded up 2.35% on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. 39,743 shares of the stock were exchanged. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The firm’s market cap is $89.53 million.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm earned $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post ($0.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 14.2% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $580,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 630.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 9.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in energy infrastructure facilities. The Company also performs contract research services for various federal and non-federal government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy and other institutions.

