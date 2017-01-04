ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) traded down 0.14% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 729,140 shares. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company’s market capitalization is $807.69 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post $2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,272.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Ulm acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $150,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,836.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,712,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,254,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 216.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after buying an additional 272,710 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after buying an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc (ARMOUR) is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored entity (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, Agency Securities).

