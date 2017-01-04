Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Edmp Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.9% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Saddle Road Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 33.8% in the second quarter. Saddle Road Partners LLC now owns 62,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. TMD & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.6% in the second quarter. TMD & Associates Inc. now owns 48,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $3,677,000. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded down 0.11% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.02. 21,118,116 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $618.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.47 and a 52 week high of $118.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average is $108.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business earned $46.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/apple-inc-aapl-is-edmp-inc-s-2nd-largest-position/1140196.html.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $112.50 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $133.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total transaction of $270,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,047.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 33,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $3,677,193.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,609.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.