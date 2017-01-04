Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Stake Decreased by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Anthem comprises approximately 4.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $107,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Anthem by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 50.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG boosted its position in Anthem by 338.5% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 7.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) opened at 143.24 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.85 and a 12-month high of $148.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.43.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. The company earned $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.77 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post $10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/anthem-inc-antm-stake-decreased-by-focused-investors-llc/1139781.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

In other Anthem news, insider Joseph Swedish sold 24,513 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,222,969.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,488,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 820 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.29, for a total transaction of $113,397.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc is a health benefit company. The Company offers a range of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company has three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. The Company’s Commercial and Specialty Business, and Government Business segments offer managed care products, including preferred provider organizations (PPOs), health maintenance organizations (HMOs), traditional indemnity benefits and point-of-service (POS) plans, as well as various hybrid benefit plans, including consumer-driven health plans (CDHPs), hospital only and limited benefit products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.