Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.46) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded Anglo Pacific Group plc to an add rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 108 ($1.33) to GBX 128 ($1.57) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 131.50 ($1.62).

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) opened at 128.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.20. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 49.84 and a 52-week high of GBX 133.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 216.86 million.

About Anglo Pacific Group plc

Anglo Pacific Group PLC (Anglo Pacific) is a United Kingdom-based company, which focuses on royalties connected with the mining of natural resources. The Company’s producing royalties include Kestrel, Narrabri, Maracas Menchen, El Valle- Boinas/Carles (EVBC) and Four Mile. The Company’s development royalties include Salamanca, Groundhog, and Amapa & Tucano.

