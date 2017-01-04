Analysts Set Rexnord Corporation (RXN) Price Target at $22.75

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research firms recently commented on RXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rexnord Corporation from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Rexnord Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) opened at 20.14 on Friday. Rexnord Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Rexnord Corporation had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm earned $491 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rexnord Corporation will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new position in Rexnord Corporation during the second quarter worth $231,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rexnord Corporation by 25.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 52,478 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rexnord Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Rexnord Corporation during the second quarter worth $4,988,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rexnord Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Corporation Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation is a multi-platform industrial company. The Company operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

