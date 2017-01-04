Analysts Anticipate Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) to Post ($0.30) EPS

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.58 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.30) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ritter Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 90 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTTR. Maxim Group cut their target price on Ritter Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Ritter Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) opened at 2.8899 on Friday. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The firm’s market capitalization is $31.01 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.57) EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Knoll Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 526,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Ritter Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.5% of Knoll Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Knoll Capital Management LP owned 6.14% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

