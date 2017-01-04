Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $25,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 123.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth about $615,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) traded up 1.95% on Wednesday, reaching $66.30. 58,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average of $65.85. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 4,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $262,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,697.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $64,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,091.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a provider of software and services for the global philanthropic community. The Company’s segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU). The GMBU is focused on marketing, sales, delivery and support to all emerging and mid-sized prospects and customers in North America.

