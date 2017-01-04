American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) opened at 76.35 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Corporation has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $89.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.32.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. American Woodmark Corporation had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business earned $264.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. American Woodmark Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Woodmark Corporation will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,923,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,929,668.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $388,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,928,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,668,168.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Woodmark Corporation by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in American Woodmark Corporation by 95.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in American Woodmark Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in American Woodmark Corporation by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American Woodmark Corporation by 6.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.

