American International Group Inc. Has $9,051,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,516 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,353,000 after buying an additional 123,732 shares during the last quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 4,974,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,314,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,351,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,213,000 after buying an additional 675,438 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 20.6% in the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 3,112,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after buying an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,054,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,022,000 after buying an additional 111,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) traded up 1.60% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.27. 1,585,625 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.90. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business earned $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.14 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider James W. Jr. Brett sold 16,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $891,183.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,051.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

