American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Downgraded by J P Morgan Chase & Co to “Neutral”

J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life Holding Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered American Equity Investment Life Holding Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life Holding Company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, FBR & Co lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life Holding Company from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.71.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) opened at 22.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.94 billion.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other news, Director Alexander Meeker Clark sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $61,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $156,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan David Matula purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

