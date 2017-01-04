America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,823,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,988 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. were worth $81,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 896,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. by 35.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 107,284 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 41,566 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. by 17,886.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 42,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. by 1,964.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,941,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after buying an additional 1,847,521 shares during the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) opened at 12.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. raised America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

About America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.

America Movil, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services.

