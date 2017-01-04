Amdocs Limited (DOX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Amdocs continues to impress with its innovative efforts and a strong product portfolio. With a robust operating platform, Amdocs has outperformed the Zacks categorized IT Services industry in the last year. The company intends to hike its quarterly dividend by 12.8% to $0.22 per share to reward its shareholders with risk-adjusted returns. The company is also expanding its client base by signing long-term contracts with major telecommunication players across the globe. Amdocs has a positive earnings history in the trailing four quarters, while estimates have remained steady over the last month. However, risks related to adverse foreign exchange movements and slow-paced growth in European and emerging markets undermine its growth potential to some extent. High concentration risks and significant consolidation in the U.S. telecom industry remain additional headwinds.”

DOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) traded up 0.14% on Wednesday, reaching $58.27. 116,784 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $61.33.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.00. The company earned $940.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.19 million. Amdocs Limited had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Amdocs Limited’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post $3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Amdocs Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited by 2.1% in the second quarter. Courier Capital Corp now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited Company Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

