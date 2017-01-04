AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Position Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 143.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 456,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,578,000 after buying an additional 268,879 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $15,951,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $15,547,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 114.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,086,000 after buying an additional 177,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 14.1% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,932,000 after buying an additional 161,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) traded up 4.97% on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.06.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AMC Networks had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 408.71%. The business had revenue of $634.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post $5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.56.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. The Company operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. The National Networks segment principally includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

