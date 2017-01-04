Altria Group (MO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Estimates for Altria have been revised upward as Altria continues strong pricing power helps it to maintain margins. Overall we are optimistic about Altria’s subsidiary, Nu Mark LLC, which expanded the distribution of MarkTen XL e-vapor products and Green Smoke e-cigarettes in several lead markets. This should drive sales going ahead. Although the shares of the company are outperforming the Zacks categorized Tobacco industry in the last three months. The company’s growing market share in the e-cigarette category and efforts to adapt to the evolving consumer trends and develop less harmful alternative tobacco products are encouraging. However, the company is facing declining volumes, high federal & state excise taxes, exposure to strict anti-smoking rules. Further Altria is losing market share in the smokeless category.”

MO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.46 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) traded up 1.49% on Wednesday, reaching $68.64. 1,494,053 shares of the company traded hands. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 202.19%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 91.73%.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,050,966.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,891,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,178,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,284,000 after buying an additional 87,384 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

