Altagas Ltd (ALA) Given a C$34.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) received a C$34.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

ALA has been the subject of several other reports. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Altagas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Altagas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.89.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) traded up 2.17% on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. 334,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Altagas has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. is a Canada-based energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment transacts approximately two billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas and includes natural gas gathering and processing, natural gas liquids extraction and separation, transmission, storage and natural gas marketing, as well as its interest in Petrogas Energy Corp.

