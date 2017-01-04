Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Shares Bought by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.7% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,237,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,879,000 after buying an additional 221,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,758,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,797,000 after buying an additional 64,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,765,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,438,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,123,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,394,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,102,000 after buying an additional 176,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 0.10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $786.90. 1,072,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.93. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $663.06 and a one year high of $816.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $776.48 and its 200 day moving average is $763.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.44. The firm earned $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,070.00 target price (up previously from $940.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $910.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,040.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.51.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.27, for a total transaction of $3,205,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

