Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Position Raised by Delta Lloyd NV

Delta Lloyd NV raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Delta Lloyd NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Delta Lloyd NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $927,982,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 186.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,435,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,434,000 after buying an additional 934,412 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $498,110,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 612.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 637,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,795,000 after buying an additional 547,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Alphabet by 136.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 864,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,415,000 after buying an additional 499,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 0.20% on Wednesday, hitting $787.72. 149,466 shares of the stock traded hands. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $663.06 and a 1-year high of $816.68. The company has a market cap of $542.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $776.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $763.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.44. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $925.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.51.

In other Alphabet news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.59, for a total transaction of $144,450.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sergey Brin sold 33,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.53, for a total transaction of $26,149,953.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,074,976.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

