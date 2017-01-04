Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) opened at 22.80 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $26.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $552.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post $2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 19.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 8.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 16.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. It operates over 10 underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia.

