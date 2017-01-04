Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $19,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) traded up 2.11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.91. The company had a trading volume of 301,945 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.59. The company’s market cap is $8.97 billion. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $70.69 and a one year high of $114.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post ($1.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently -274.38%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-are-shares-sold-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system/1139966.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $3,107,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,722,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $768,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,684,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing office/laboratory and technology office space for lease to the science and technology industries. It is focused on collaborative science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.