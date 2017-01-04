Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALDR) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alder BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 9th. Aegis set a $41.00 price objective on Alder BioPharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on Alder BioPharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Mark James Litton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $68,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,404,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,881,000 after buying an additional 840,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,220,000 after buying an additional 893,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,854,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,787,000 after buying an additional 100,431 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG boosted its position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,685,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,078,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,237,000 after buying an additional 95,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) opened at 21.25 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.07 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. Alder BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $36.48.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alder BioPharmaceuticals will post ($3.11) earnings per share for the current year.

About Alder BioPharmaceuticals

Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and focuses to commercialize therapeutic antibodies with the potential to transform current treatment paradigms. The Company has developed an antibody platform designed to select antibodies that have the potential to maximize efficacy, as well as speed of onset and durability of therapeutic response.

