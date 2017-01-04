Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen and Company

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. Vetr downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) opened at 88.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post $7.10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sprague sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 94.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,883,000 after buying an additional 138,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 467,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 147,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 106.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 66,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska) and Horizon Air (Horizon). The Company operates through three segments: Alaska Mainline, Alaska Regional and Horizon. Its Alaska Mainline segment operates the Boeing 737 part of Alaska’s business. It offers north/south service within the western United States, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica, as well as passenger and dedicated cargo services to and within the state of Alaska.

