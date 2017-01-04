Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) Receives Hold Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued their hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) opened at 43.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. The firm’s market cap is $1.82 billion. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $67.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.11. The firm earned $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post ($5.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Lewis Clayton Jr. Cantley sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $122,545.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,340.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally available small molecule medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic disorders (RGDs), which are a subset of orphan genetic metabolic diseases. Its cancer product candidates are AG-221 and AG-120, which targets mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 and 1, or IDH2 and IDH1, respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

