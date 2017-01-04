AECOM (ACM) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup Inc. set a $43.00 price target on shares of AECOM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) opened at 37.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. AECOM has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.93.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. AECOM had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business earned $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post $2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen M. Kadenacy sold 39,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $1,512,357.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 74,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Burke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $127,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $299,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 5.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 122.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, formerly AECOM Technology Corporation, designs, builds, finances and operates infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations around the world. The Company provides program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology (IT) services.

