Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Stock

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $23,456.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,852 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $247,050.32.
- On Friday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,699 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $903,273.36.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,580 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $329,442.20.
- On Monday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,213 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $321,199.98.
- On Thursday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,739 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $356,736.38.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,243 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $16,929.66.
Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) opened at 14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $15.38.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund focuses on investing in sectors, including technology, healthcare, financial, industrials, telecommunications, materials, energy, utilities, media, consumer staples and transportation.
